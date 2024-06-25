Resolve promotion, service matters within 15 days, L-G directs NDMC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

Reviewing personnel and services in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Monday directed the NDMC chairman to complete pending matters under Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme within 15 days.

The development is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100-day action agenda for his third term.

Raj Niwas officials said Saxena has asked the NDMC chairman to resolve all other service matters related to employees, including pending recruitment rules, pensions and leave travel concession, at the earliest.

“As many as 3,178 cases of MACP, which would have ensured automatic promotion for employees serving for many years, have been pending,” the official added.

The L-G Saxena directed officials concerned to settle 5,561 pending cases regarding pay fixation under Seventh Central Pay Commission soon. Additionally, he has directed the NDMC chairman to settle all 9,569 service related pending matters in various divisions of the NDMC, well within the next 100 days, an official said.

“The L-G said timely promotion and improved service conditions would boost the morale and enhance efficiency of the employees, and also help them overcome fatigue due to prolonged stagnation,” officials said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#VK Saxena