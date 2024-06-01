‘Returning to jail for country’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Addressing the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will leave his house at 3 pm on June 2 to surrender. The interim bail granted by the Supreme Court to him in a liquor policy case will end on Sunday. In his address, he said, “I am going to jail to save the country.”

‘We are all Fighting against dictatorship’ We are all together fighting against dictatorship. If something happens to me or I sacrifice my life, do not be sad. I don’t know how many days these people will keep me in jail this time, but my spirits are high. — Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi

The Chief Minister said Delhiites will continue to get all facilities, including 24-hour free electricity, health services and free bus travel for women. “We are all together fighting against dictatorship. If something happens to me or I sacrifice my life, do not be sad,” he added.

He said, “The Supreme Court had given me 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Tomorrow, 21 days are getting over and I will go back to Tihar jail on Sunday. I don’t know how many days these people will keep me in jail this time, but my spirits are high. I am proud that I am going to jail to save the country from dictatorship. They tried to break me, they tried to make me bow down and they made efforts to silence me. But, they did not succeed,” he added.

The AAP supremo said, “Earlier, when I was in jail, they tortured me in many ways. They stopped my medicines. I have been a diabetic for 20 years. For the past 10 years, I have been getting insulin injections daily, four times a day. In jail, they stopped my insulin injections for several days and my sugar reached 300, 325 (mg/dL). If the sugar level remains so high for many days, the kidneys and liver get damaged. I don’t know what these people wanted and why did they do this.”

Kejriwal said during his 50-day stay in jail, he lost 6 kgs of weight. “When I went to jail, my weight was 70 kgs. Today, it is 64 kgs. Even after being released from jail, I did not regain my weight. Doctors are saying that this can be a sign of some major disease. Many tests need to be done. The ketone level in my urine has increased a lot,” he said.

During his address, he made an emotional appeal to the people of Delhi. The Chief Minister urged the people to take care of his family in his absence. He said his wife has supported him in these difficult times. “It is because of your prayers that I am alive today and your blessings will protect me in the future too. In the end, I just want to say that if God wishes, your son will come back very soon,” he said.

