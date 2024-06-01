 ‘Returning to jail for country’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • ‘Returning to jail for country’

‘Returning to jail for country’

In video message, Kejriwal says he’d surrender tomorrow

‘Returning to jail for country’

The interim bail granted by the Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor policy case will end on Sunday. File Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Addressing the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will leave his house at 3 pm on June 2 to surrender. The interim bail granted by the Supreme Court to him in a liquor policy case will end on Sunday. In his address, he said, “I am going to jail to save the country.”

‘We are all Fighting against dictatorship’

We are all together fighting against dictatorship. If something happens to me or I sacrifice my life, do not be sad. I don’t know how many days these people will keep me in jail this time, but my spirits are high. — Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi

The Chief Minister said Delhiites will continue to get all facilities, including 24-hour free electricity, health services and free bus travel for women. “We are all together fighting against dictatorship. If something happens to me or I sacrifice my life, do not be sad,” he added.

He said, “The Supreme Court had given me 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Tomorrow, 21 days are getting over and I will go back to Tihar jail on Sunday. I don’t know how many days these people will keep me in jail this time, but my spirits are high. I am proud that I am going to jail to save the country from dictatorship. They tried to break me, they tried to make me bow down and they made efforts to silence me. But, they did not succeed,” he added.

The AAP supremo said, “Earlier, when I was in jail, they tortured me in many ways. They stopped my medicines. I have been a diabetic for 20 years. For the past 10 years, I have been getting insulin injections daily, four times a day. In jail, they stopped my insulin injections for several days and my sugar reached 300, 325 (mg/dL). If the sugar level remains so high for many days, the kidneys and liver get damaged. I don’t know what these people wanted and why did they do this.”

Kejriwal said during his 50-day stay in jail, he lost 6 kgs of weight. “When I went to jail, my weight was 70 kgs. Today, it is 64 kgs. Even after being released from jail, I did not regain my weight. Doctors are saying that this can be a sign of some major disease. Many tests need to be done. The ketone level in my urine has increased a lot,” he said.

During his address, he made an emotional appeal to the people of Delhi. The Chief Minister urged the people to take care of his family in his absence. He said his wife has supported him in these difficult times. “It is because of your prayers that I am alive today and your blessings will protect me in the future too. In the end, I just want to say that if God wishes, your son will come back very soon,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

2
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

3
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

5
Delhi

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

6
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

7
India

Individuals refusing promotion tests, facing any disciplinary proceedings not entitled to assured career progression: AFT

8
Business

RBI shifts 100 tonnes of gold from vaults in UK to India

9
India

Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital

10
Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora split ‘amicably' after dating for almost 5 years

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am

Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Nadda among early voters as polling begins for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 assembly by-elections in Himachal

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records highest voter turnout at 14.35 pc till 9 am

Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal

The seat is currently held by Pratibha Singh

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

6.59L Chandigarh voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari flags ‘deepfake’ video

3,272 officials for 818 booths in Mohali, polling begins at 7 am

Kejriwal claims on bad health are lies: BJP

Kejriwal claims on bad health are lies: BJP

Delhi wants Centre to help get water supply

Sanjay Camp, where getting tanker water is an ordeal

BJP accuses AAP of colluding with tanker mafia, holds protest

Order Haryana to release water: Delhi appeals to Supreme Court

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

Jalandhar villagers back farmers’ cause

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election machinery all geared up to greet voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Drones deployed for surveillance on poll eve

‘Panja reference my mistake, Almighty, people will forgive me’: AMRITA WARRING

Politics takes centre stage at village satth, farmers’ distress can cast its shadow on political scene

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire