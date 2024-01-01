Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 31

As the Capital embraces the arrival of the New Year, the Delhi Police have mobilised over 10,000 personnel to guarantee a safe entry into 2024 for all the city residents and visitors.

With security concerns at the forefront, enhanced measures, including additional pickets, barricades and paramilitary deployment, were implemented to address potential issues during New Year celebrations.

A senior police officer highlighted the focus on curbing hooliganism and traffic violations, especially at borders to prevent disturbances from neighbouring states.

Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, said, “We have identified 59 spots, where people will celebrate New Year, and taken steps to ensure the prevention of drunken driving and prioritise eve-teasing incidents.”

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav emphasised the identification of more than 500 vulnerable points to ensure the safety of the common man and prevent hooliganism or traffic violations.

Recognising the potential for peace disruption due to various events and demonstrations by various organisations, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police had also announced strict prohibitive measures in the region until January 1.

Given the usual high footfall at popular joints like Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Ansal Plaza, among others, the Delhi Fire Services has proactively made arrangements to handle emergencies during New Year celebrations.

The Delhi Police posted on X: “New Year’s Eve par mast se rehna ka lekin zara halke zara bachke, agar animal banker bawaal ya non-stop dhammal machaya toh kahin aisa na ho ki 2024 ka pehla din apni The Great Indian Family ke bajaye Indian Police force ke saath manaana pade.”