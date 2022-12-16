Revoke nod to GM mustard: RSS body to Central Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) — an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — has joined the opposition to the genetically modified (GM) mustard variety ‘DMH-11’.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh secretary Mohani Mohan, in a press conference here today, said the Union Government should immediately withdraw its approval to GM mustard.

BKS will hold a rally ‘Kisan Garjana’ to press upon their demands, including revocation of GM Mustard’s approval, at Ram Leela ground here on December 19.

Other demands of the union includes, profitable prices on the farm produce, no GST on agricultural equipment and fertilisers, and increase in Kisan Samman Rashi.