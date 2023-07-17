Rise above political considerations to decide on DERC Chairperson's name: SC to Delhi LG Saxena, CM Kejariwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 17

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejariwal to rise above political considerations and sit down together to decide on the name of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Chairperson.

“We don’t want to step into this. We want you to sit down and make this work”, said a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.

The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

