Rise in crimes against children calls for tough measures: DPCC chief

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 27

President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Arvinder Singh Lovely has expressed concern over the escalating incidents of crimes against children in the national capital.

Talking about recent tragic events, including the murder of a 14-year-old school student in Timarpur and the fatal assault on a 17-year-old Class XII student in Bhajanpura, Lovely emphasised the immediate need for effective actions to address the deteriorating law and order situation.

In the face of mounting crimes, encompassing assault, murder, snatchings and attacks on women and children, Lovely criticised what he perceives as ‘lack of strong preventive measures’ by the Union Home Ministry, Delhi Police, Lt Governor and the Delhi Government. He highlighted the vulnerability of women, particularly those commuting via auto-rickshaws, bikes and e-rickshaws, who have become susceptible targets for snatchers.

Recounting a distressing incident, Lovely narrated the story of a 66-year-old woman from Arunachal Pradesh who was dragged out of an e-rickshaw by a man on a bike as result of a purse snatching. The elderly woman succumbed to her injuries three days later, intensifying the urgency of addressing safety concerns in the nation.

Drawing on statistics from the reports of the National Crime Records Bureau, Lovely underscored that 1,62,449 cases of crimes against children were registered in 2022, indicating an alarming 8.7 per cent increase since last year.

