Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor gets Centre’s nod

New Delhi, June 15

In a significant move towards urban development, the Public Investment Board of the Union Ministry of Finance approved the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) proposal for the Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor on Saturday.

“The construction of this Metro corridor has been a priority, and we’ve engaged with the Centre on various occasions to see it through,” stated an official from the Lieutenant-Governor’s office.

The Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor, estimated to cost Rs 6,231 crore, aims to enhance connectivity in the North West area of Delhi and parts of Haryana. The Delhi segment of the project is projected to cost Rs 5,685.22 crore, while the Haryana segment will cost Rs 545.77 crore.

Around 40 per cent of the Delhi portion will be funded by the Central Government, with the DDA contributing Rs 1,000 crore. Additional funding will come from bilateral and multilateral loans (37.5 per cent) and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (20 per cent). For the Haryana portion, 80 percent of the funding will come from the Government of Haryana, with the remaining 20 per cent provided by grants from the Union Government.

“This 26.5-km line, featuring 21 stations, is expected to be completed within four years after sanction. It will improve the connectivity of the Narela-Bawana-Alipur areas with the rest of the city,” the official added.

The project promises to stimulate the growth and development of the Narela-Bawana sub-city and meet the long-standing needs of the Rohini sub-city. The Narela sub-city is being developed as an education hub with campuses of seven Delhi universities and institutions, a multi-modal logistic park along Urban Extension Road-II, corporate offices, IT-ITeS parks, an AIIMS and the IGTUW medical campus.

The area already includes institutions such as Delhi Technological University, NIT Delhi, National Institute of Homoeopathy, Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Anaaj Mandi, Smriti Van and various DDA housing projects.

“The new Metro corridor will provide much-needed connectivity to these institutions and housing colonies,” another official noted.

“This corridor will ensure seamless three-state inter-connectivity between Ghaziabad (UP), Delhi and Kundli (Haryana), and is estimated to have a daily ridership of 1.26 lakh by 2028, rising to 3.8 lakh by 2055,” the official said.

