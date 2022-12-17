Robotics League for Class IX, X launched

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

The UT government today launched the Delhi Robotics League for school students at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Surajmal Vihar, in the presence Director Education Himanshu Gupta.

Students of Classes IX and X can participate in the league without any fee. A press release of the Education Department read: “In this league, students will compete with working prototypes of robots, which have to be built and designed by them, in different stages. The winning team will receive a cash award as well as opportunities to receive seed capital and mentorship from IIT-Delhi to begin an entrepreneurial venture.”

IIT-Delhi technology innovation hub IHFC (I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics) will play the role of knowledge partner and the Delhi government’s school of specialised excellence will organise a boot camp for mentorship of the teams participating in the competition.

Addressing the event, Gupta, said, “Delhi government schools have been constantly working to improve the quality of education through new and innovative initiatives. In light of this, we have started the league.”

IIT Delhi Professor and IHFC project director Professor SK Saha said, “If we give opportunities for robotics at the school-level then the youth will be equipped with scientific mindset of the future, allowing our nation to grow and excel in the field of technology.”