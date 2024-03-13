Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

The Delhi Government on Tuesday approved the installation of 50 MW grid-connected rooftop solar PV system on 645 Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation buildings, which have an area larger than 500 square metres.

An official said the move would revolutionise the Capital’s energy sector. The total power capacity from these plants is projected to be 50 MW.

Power Minister Atishi approved the solar plant installation initiative. She said the move was aligned with the recently approved Delhi Solar Policy, aimed at increasing solar power generation and usage across the city.

Under the plan, 645 buildings with an area exceeding 500 square metres, encompassing educational institutions, healthcare facilities, Delhi Transport Corporation depots, Delhi Transco Limited substations and more, would undergo the installation of solar power plants and facilities, the official added.

Atishi said: “The Delhi Solar Policy, passed by the Cabinet on January 29, is being hailed as one of the best and most progressive policies in the country. The policy will help in expanding the use of solar power in Delhi’s green energy contribution and total power capacity.”

She added that with such an initiative, the government was working towards making government buildings more energy-efficient so that they become sustainable and complete their energy needs by themselves.

She said: “Despite surge in electricity consumption in Delhi, our target is to generate 25 per cent of the city’s electricity through solar power plants by 2027. This endeavour positions Delhi to outshine every other state in the country in terms of solar power generation.”

