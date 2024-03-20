Row over funds: Can order release of Rs 3,000 crore for Delhi Jal Board even after their lapse on March 31, Supreme Court tells AAP Government

New Delhi, March 20
The Supreme Court on Wednesday assured the AAP Government that it can always order release of Rs 3,000 crore funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board even after they lapse on March 31.
The AAP Government had moved the court seeking release of funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, that the plea needed an urgent hearing as the funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board will lapse on March 31.
The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said it will hear the plea on April 1.
“We will list on April 1 and if we hold anything, a decision can be reversed. No problem,” the CJI said when Singhvi insisted that the matter be heard on March 21.
The senior lawyer said the budget was duly passed and yet the funds meant for the DJB was not being released and it may result in lapse of the fund.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, 58, likely accessed IVF services abroad, say government sources
Section 21-G of Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University after attack on foreign students for offering namaz inside hostel
Nearly 30 students from the West African country study at th...