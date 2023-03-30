RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 30

The presence of mind of a RPF constable saved the lives of a woman and her 5-year-old child at the Gurugram railway station on Thursday.

The video of his brave act went viral on social media as he saved the life of the woman, who was trying to board a moving train.

The incident happened today morning when the woman, accompanied by a 5-year-old child, was trying to board Pooja Express even though the train was already on the move and gaining speed.

She slipped and was stuck between the train and the platform. It was then that constable Yudhveer Singh rushed to help and pulled her out. The video shot by a commuter soon went viral on social media.

“We are proud of prompt action by Yudhveer and yet again wish to issue an appeal to people to not try to board or deboard moving trains. She could have got killed or crippled for life while also putting life of her son in danger,” said RPF SHO Nitin Mehra.

#Gurugram #Social Media