RRTS Corridor: NCRTC MD inspects construction works

PTI

New Delhi, September 9

NCRTC Managing Director Vinay Kumar Singh on Saturday inspected construction works from the Duhai to the Meerut South stations of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

Singh took stock of construction works, including track-laying, overhead equipment and electrical installations on the viaduct and stations in this section, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a statement.

He was accompanied by NCRTC directors and senior officials for the inspections at Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modinagar North and Meerut South stations, ahead of the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor.

Construction of the viaduct between the Duhai and the Meerut South stations — covering a distance of about 25 kilometres — has been completed.

The total length of up and down lines in this section is 50 kilometres, of which more than half the tracks have been laid, the NCRTC said.

“The stations are undergoing finishing work and the pre-fabricated roof structure is currently under construction. In the second phase of the operation of RAPIDX train services, it will operationalise between Duhai to Meerut South station. At present, the 17-kilometre priority section is ready for the operation of trains and train services will commence soon for the commuters,” it added.

The priority section of the RRTS Corridor lies between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot. It covers five stations — Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.