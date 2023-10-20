 RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

The 17-km section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is slated to open for passengers from October 21. TRIBUNE PHOTO



New Delhi, October 19

Trains of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Friday, will be known as ‘Namo Bharat’, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Thursday. The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is slated to be opened for passengers on October 21, a day after its opening.

In April, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is implementing India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail service project, had named RRTS trains as ‘RAPIDX’. In a post, the minister announced the RRTS trains would be known as ‘Namo Bharat’. “The priority corridor of RRTS project related to the aspirations of crores of people is ready to get on track. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate it to the nation on October 20. The Regional Rapid Transit System of the country will be known as ‘Namo Bharat’,” he said.

The Indian Railways is already running semi-high-speed trains — Vande Bharat — in different parts of the country. In another post, Puri said: “Indigenously manufactured with a designed speed potential of 180 kmph and operational speed potential of 160 kmph, the fully air-conditioned, safe and comfortable train will take less than an hour to cover 82 kms between Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut.”

“Inauguration of the country’s first Regional Rapid Train #NamoBharat between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 will mark the beginning of a new era of state-of-the-art ultra-modern urban commute in the country,” the minister said.

The priority section of the RRTS Corridor between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations — Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by Prime Minister Modi on March 8, 2019.

In line with his vision to transform regional connectivity in the country through construction of new world-class transport infrastructure, the RRTS project is being developed, the PMO said in a statement on Wednesday. — PTI

8 corridors identified

Eight RRTS corridors identified in NCR, of which 3 — Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat — to be implemented in Phase-I

#Bharat #Hardeep Puri #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

3
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

5
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

6
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

7
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

8
India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

9
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

10
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana


Cities

View All

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6