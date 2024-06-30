Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of those who drowned due to heavy rain: Delhi government

New Delhi, June 30
The Delhi government will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who drowned due to heavy rain in the city on Friday.
In an official communication to the revenue department, minister Atishi said it has been reported that there were “several deaths” due to drowning on June 28, after the extreme rainfall.
“It is hereby directed that the families of all those who lost their lives shall be provided a compensation of Rs 10 lakh,” Atishi said in the order.
“ACS Revenue is hereby directed to identify those who lost their lives with the support of area hospitals and Delhi Police - and to immediately provide them aforementioned compensation on behalf of GNCTD,” she added.
In a post on X, Atishi said, ‘Several deaths have been reported on 28th June, after extreme rainfall of 228mm in 24 hours. The families of all those who lost their lives will be given a compensation of ?10 lakhs. Directions have been given that this compensation reaches the grieving families speedily.’
