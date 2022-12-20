RSS-linked farm body presses for GST waiver

New Delhi, December 19
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked farmer union, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) held a protest rally ‘Kisan Garjana’ against the Union Government at Ramlila Maidan here on Monday.
Mohini Mohan, secretary, BKS, said only those who would work in the interest of the farmers had the right to run the country’s government.
Around 60,000 farmers from across the country participated in the protest to press for their demands such as profitable prices for the crops, waiver of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on agricultural equipment and fertilisers, increase in ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ and revocation of GM mustard’s approval.
Mohan said, “The protest will continue if the demands are not met.”
