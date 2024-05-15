Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 14

Chaos prevailed during a session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday over the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Expressing their outrage over the alleged incident, Opposition councillors started raising slogans and demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as the proceedings of the House commenced. Several councillors stood at the Mayor’s podium, waving posters demanding justice and accountability.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House upon arrival. She said the BJP councillors were using various tactics to obstruct the House and accused them of hampering the discussion on critical issues.

She said, “All councillors of the BJP created a ruckus inside the House. For the past 1 to 1.5 years, the BJP has not allowed the formation of a standing committee, a special committee or a ward committee.”

The leader of the Opposition in the MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh, lambasted the AAP-led MCD for the abrupt conclusion of the session.

He highlighted the wasted opportunity to address the pressing issues of public concern. He criticised the AAP government’s alleged ineptitude. “The honourable court has to comment and issue guidelines on almost every issue related to the functioning of the corporation,” he added.

Condemning the alleged incident of assault on Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence, he said, “The incident at the Chief Minister’s residence exposes the anti-women face of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

‘Incident exposed AAP’ The assault incident at the CM’s residence exposes the anti-women face of the Aam Aadmi Party. — Raja Iqbal Singh, loP, MCD ‘BJP trying to obstruct House’ The BJP councillors have been using various tactics to obstruct the House and hamper the discussion on critical issues. For the past 1 to 1.5 years, the BJP has not allowed the formation of a standing committee, special committee, or a ward committee. — Shelly Oberoi, Mayor

