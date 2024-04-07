Rural areas transformed under Modi: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Om Prakash Dhankar, Delhi BJP’s Lok Sabha poll in charge, on Saturday kickstarted the party’s election campaign in the Matiala Assembly constituency. He addressed two large gatherings at Shyam Vihar and Rawta Moud. Dhankar also hoisted the party flag to commemorate the party’s foundation day at the terrace of Mata Bhatee School in Sector 19, Dwarka.

BJP candidate from west Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Najafgarh district president Ramesh Saukhandha and other leaders were present at the meetings and flag hoisting event.

During his address, Dhankar highlighted the transformative impact of road infrastructure and agricultural growth in rural areas brought about by the initiatives of PM Narendra Modi’s government. He urged the people of Matiala to ensure the highest voter turnout ever in favour of the BJP in the Lok Sabha poll.

Meanwhile, Sehrawat underscored PM Modi’s frequent visits to Dwarka and Matiala over the past five years, emphasising the development initiatives undertaken in the region, including the Yashobhumi development hotspot and the Urban Extension Road (UER) infrastructure project. She called upon the residents of Dwarka and Najafgarh to support BJP for comprehensive development.

Sachdeva hits out at AAP’s collective fast for CM

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday criticised the AAP’s call for collective fasting against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

He said, “It is regrettable that instead of apologising to the public for the liquor scam of their government, AAP leaders are projecting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in corruption as persecution against him.”

“The difficulty of leaders of dynastic or individualistic parties is now becoming the difficulty of AAP leaders as they know that Chief Minister Kejriwal has done the liquor policy scam, but they cannot speak against him,” he added.

The Delhi BJP president said instead of fasting in support of the AAP Chief Minister, it would have been better if they publicly fasted for atonement.

