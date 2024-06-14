Russian artists’ works captivate visitors

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, June 13
The works of prominent Russian artists are being showcased at an art exhibition at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) to mark Russia Day.
Roman Babushkin, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the Russian Federation, inaugurated the exhibition on Wednesday. Aimed at celebrating the rich cultural ties between India and Russia, it is being organised under the auspices of the Kala Darshana Division.
The exhibition has been curated from the private collection of Abhay K, a diplomat and artist. It showcased a diverse array of contemporary Russian artworks, including paintings and photographs. These pieces encapsulated the essence of modern Russian artistry, reflecting both traditional roots and innovative trends within the country’s vibrant art scene.
IGNCA member secretary Sachchidanand Joshi said he was delighted to see the centre play a role in fostering cultural exchange through this exhibition.
Highlighting the historical bond between the two nations, Joshi said: “India and Russia share strong cultural ties, exemplified by figures like Nicholas Roerich, a renowned Russian artist who settled in Himachal Pradesh and immortalised the Himalayas through his paintings. Indian cinema and Yoga have also found a special place in the hearts of the Russian people.”
The exhibition, which will run till June 18, aims to deepen mutual understanding and appreciation for the cultural heritage of the two countries.
