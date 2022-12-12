Russian delegation visits Delhi hospital

PTI

New Delhi, December 11

A delegation of medical workers from a healthcare institution in Russia visited a private hospital here on Sunday to learn about its medical practices, doctors said.

The 21-member delegation from Moscow State Healthcare Institution’s City Clinical Hospital No 1 named after Nikolay Pirogov, a Russian scientist, visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in central Delhi, the hospital authorities said.

The Russian delegation of medical workers visited in order to “study best medical practices” of the SGRH and to “establish working contacts” with doctors of the hospital, the hospital said in a statement.

Welcoming the Russian delegation, Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Trust Society, said, “It is a matter of great pride that our Russian friends have shown interest in working of our hospital.” “The establishment of working contacts between Moscow State Healthcare Institution and the SGRH will help in developing academic ties between two institutions. It will also help in furthering academics and research between two great institutions,” he said.