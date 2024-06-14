Sachdeva accuses AAP govt of taking credit for Centre’s rural projects

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government of attempting to mislead the public by taking credit for a rural development plan originally approved by the Centre.

Our target is to complete all the official file work in June. The tender process for these works will start in July and their work order will be done by August. — Gopal Rai, Development Minister

As the AAP government gears up efforts to repair and develop road infrastructure in rural Delhi ahead of the February 2025 Assembly poll, Sachdeva claims they are ‘dishonestly’ presenting the initiative as their own.

The Delhi Government allocated Rs 900 crore for rural development in its ‘Ram Rajya’ budget for 2024-25. However, Sachdeva emphasised that the Central Government had already approved a more extensive development plan worth Rs 962 crore under PM’s Gramin Vikas Yojana, with the L-G VK Saxena overseeing its implementation.

Sachdeva said, “Upon learning about the imminent commencement of the central development projects worth Rs 962 crore in rural Delhi, the Kejriwal government, in a panic, has falsely claimed it as their own plan to take credit.”

He said the L-G and local MPs had actively engaged with villagers to plan these projects, highlighting that many proposals cited by Rai originated from these consultations. “The Arvind Kejriwal government is a deceptive government that has lost the trust of the people in rural Delhi just like it has in the rest of Delhi,” he added.

On Wednesday, Development Minister Gopal Rai said their target was to complete all the official file work in June. The tender process for these works will start in July and their work order will be done by August.

