Sachdeva flays CM for skipping ED hearing

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 18
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced criticism from Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva for his failure to appear for an Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons on Monday. Sachdeva condemned Kejriwal’s evasion, suggesting it reflects his unwillingness to confront investigations or legal proceedings.
Sachdeva remarked, “Kejriwal’s evasion of summons shows that he is not ready to face investigations or the court of law. Kejriwal knows that his arguments may hold in press conferences but cannot withstand scrutiny by investigative or judicial authorities, hence his evasion.”
He emphasised concerns about a decline in moral values, stating that ‘samman’ (social respect) seems to have vanished from Kejriwal’s life, opting to flee or conceal from summons.
Sachdeva asserted, “Kejriwal has lost social respect, and now he is evading summons too.”
Expressing worry over Kejriwal’s absence from the Delhi Jal Board investigation, Sachdeva implied suspicions of corruption. He highlighted the government’s decision to proceed with awarding contracts to banned companies despite officials’ recommendations.
He lamented, “Kejriwal’s failure to appear today reinforces suspicions of corruption. Despite officials’ recommendations against awarding a contract to NKG Infrastructure in 2018, the Kejriwal government proceeded, indicating rampant corruption within the Jal Board.”
