Sachdeva injured in protest against AAP

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 11

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva sustained injuries during a protest outside the AAP headquarters on Wednesday. The incident took place when Delhi Police used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. Sachdeva was admitted to RML Hospital with a shoulder injury and complaints of breathing problems, as confirmed by party leaders.

During the protest, as demonstrators attempted to march towards the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg, the police tried to stop them with barricades. When the protesters attempted to remove the blockade, the police resorted to using water cannons, resulting in Sachdeva being hit by a water blast and falling onto the road.

Another BJP member, Rahul Pandit, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president of Navin Shahdara district, also sustained serious injuries in the demonstration, suffering a leg fracture.

Commenting on the use of water cannons on the protesters, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi expressed her concerns, stating, “I really think it was a bit excessive, the way water cannons were used on protesters. Here we have a Chief Minister in Delhi who has been told by the High Court that his judicial custody is indeed legal. So, all that the BJP protesters were doing was talking about that.”

While Sachdeva receives treatment in the hospital, various BJP leaders visited him, extending their wishes for a speedy recovery. BJP’s national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda visited Sachdeva and commended his resilience despite the injuries sustained during the protest, wishing him a swift recovery. Om Prakash Dhankar, the BJP election in charge in Delhi, also visited Sachdeva, expressing solidarity and wishing him a quick recovery. In a post on X, Dhankar reiterated the party’s determination in the fight against corruption and hoped for Sachdeva’s speedy return to health.

The AAP also wished Sachdeva a speedy recovery, condemning any brutality that may have occurred during the protest. An AAP statement read, “We wish him a speedy recovery. The brutality, if any, committed on the BJP Delhi president by the police is highly condemnable, but also goes to show that not only the residents of Delhi, but even police under BJP have lost all faith in its government.”

