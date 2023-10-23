Safety a concern for women in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, October 22

Years after brutal crimes involving Nirbhaya and Soumya Vishwanathan shocked the nation, a field check in the Capital reveals women continue to experience lack of safety, particularly when travelling late at night. This despite various measures taken by the Delhi Government to enhance security.

While the government has made efforts to install CCTV cameras in public transport and public areas, many women remain apprehensive. The fear that a significant number of these cameras may not be functional only adds to their concerns.

Jyotsna, a government employee, says the blame should not fall solely on the government. Private organisations hired for the installation of lights and cameras sometimes face issues with theft, resulting in quick disrepair, she says, calling for active maintenance.

Even with the presence of CCTV cameras, students and working women express discomfort about travelling at night. Frequent news reports about crimes against women continue to deeply unsettle them. When asked about the areas where they feel the most at risk, most women in a spot check mentioned the green and red lines of the metro, as well as parts of East Delhi, including Shahdara, Preet Vihar, Karkardooma, and Jahangirpuri in the north-west.

Nidhi, a Nangloi resident, shared her concerns about personal safety when traveling during late hours. She expressed a preference for public transport because it tends to be more populated than other forms of commuting on desolate roads.

However, even though she was born in Delhi and has always lived here, she still feels safer when her father picks her up from a metro.

Pooja, who is preparing for competitive exams, shares troubling encounters. “Most of the time when I’m out in the evening, men try to touch me. I’ve even faced instances of young boys whistling and catcalling when I go for a night walk,” she says.