Sahil Gehlot had plans to push Nikki Yadav out of car and pass it of as accident: Sources

PTI

New Delhi, February 20

Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his first wife Nikki Yadav and keeping her body in a refrigerator, had plans to push her out of his car and pass it off as an accident, sources said on Monday.

When his plan could not succeed, he strangulated her inside the car at Nigambodh Ghat parking here, they said.

Gehlot allegedly killed Yadav, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman. The incident had come to light on February 14, Valentine's Day, four days after the crime.

The police have so far arrested Gehlot, his father and four others -- two cousins and two friends -- in connection with the case. The police claimed that they had planned to get rid of Yadav so that Gehlot could marry a second time to a woman of the family's choosing.

Meanwhile, a metropolitan court here on Monday extended the police custody of Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his girlfriend Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body into a refrigerator in southwest Delhi, by two days.

The link court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samiksha Gupta remanded the other five co-accused in the case in judicial custody for 14 days.

In a twist in the case, police later said Yadav was Gehlot's wife and the couple had tied the knot in 2020.

According to a top Delhi Police officer, Yadav was opposed to the impending marriage of Gehlot that his family had fixed. Gehlot killed Yadav after he could not convince her to allow him to go ahead with the wedding.

Sources also said that Gehlot's father knew about Yadav's murder and supported his son. He had no qualms in admitting his role in the murder and told police that they had to somehow get kid of Yadav.

They said one of the cousins of Gehlot arrested in the case is a policeman and an FIR under IPC section 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against him at the Kanjhawala police station in a separate incident.