Saina Nehwal, Rajkummar Rao urge youth to vote at ‘Run for Viksit Bharat’

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 8

In an endeavour to ignite youth involvement in the Lok Sabha polls on May 25 in the Capital, Delhi University’s North Campus buzzed with energy during the “Run for Viksit Bharat” initiative. Led by hundreds of enthusiastic students and educators, the event received a boost with the presence of badminton luminary Saina Nehwal and Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao.

The mini-marathon commenced at 6.30 am from the Gandhi statue in North Campus. Addressing the gathering, Nehwal emphasised the significance of voting, stating, “Voting is really important, so please cast your votes to take our country to new heights.” She underscored the importance of incorporating running into daily routines for fitness and nation-building, envisioning India’s ascent to global eminence by 2047.

Echoing her sentiments, Rao, also the brand ambassador of the Election Commission (EC), stressed the civic duty of voting. “As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are ongoing, I urge everyone to go out and cast their votes as it is important for our democracy,” he asserted.

Around 5,000 Delhi University students participated in the 2.4-km run, symbolising their commitment to India’s development aspirations. DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh graced the occasion as the chief guest, commending the initiative’s alignment with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event, organised jointly by DU and the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Club, garnered praise from attendees like Piyush, who lauded it as a positive initiative for youth engagement and societal impact.

College student Aryan emphasised the pivotal role of voting in shaping the political landscape. He said, “Voting is an important thing that can make all the difference in the political landscape and every single vote counts.”

The event, marked by fervour and determination, stands as a testament to the youth’s resolve to contribute to India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Lok Sabha #Saina Nehwal