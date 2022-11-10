'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

New Delhi, November 10
The Congress’ decision to include 1984 riots-accused Jagdish Tytler in its committee to decide candidates for the Delhi municipal election has sparked off a controversy with the BJP terming it “salt on Sikhs’ wounds”.
The controversial Congress leader was today included in the Pradesh Election Committee for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi 2022 polls—a decision that gave fresh ammo to its rivals in the ongoing MCD poll campaign.
“The Congress rubs salt on the wounds of Sikh victims of the 1984 carnage by inducting Jagdish Tytler in their Delhi State Election Committee. It shows they have no repentance of what Rajiv Gandhi and his team did in 1984,” said BJP spokesperson RP Singh.
Tytler has been accused of leading mobs against Sikhs in the riots following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.
Though Tytler argues that the charges against him have not been proved, the Congress — which has been accused by the BJP and the AAP of shielding leaders accused in the anti-Sikh riots — has also been criticised over his presence at its events.
In 2009, a journalist had also thrown a shoe at the then Home Minister P Chidambaram at a press conference in protest against his reply on the CBI clean chit to Tytler.
