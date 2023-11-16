Sanctuary to be renamed after Birsa Munda: Lieutenant Governor

PTI

New Delhi, November 15

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday announced that the Asola-Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital will be renamed Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sanctuary.

Humble tribute As a humble tribute to the Dharti Aaba, the sprawling Asola-Bhati Sanctuary in the Capital will be renamed as Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sanctuary. —VK Saxena, delhi Lieutenant Governor

Saxena celebrated the 23rd foundation day of Jharkhand at the Raj Niwas here. “Celebrated the jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and the 23rd Foundation Day of Jharkhand at Raj Niwas today,” Saxena said in a post on ‘X’. “As a humble tribute to the Dharti Aaba, declared that the sprawling Asola-Bhati Sanctuary in the Capital will be renamed as Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sanctuary,” he added.

#VK Saxena