Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

New Delhi, April 10
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will not be able to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Wednesday.
The AAP said that the Tihar Jail had cited security reasons.
“Yesterday, the time for Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh to meet Kejriwal was fixed. Now, Tihar Jail will inform about the new time,” said AAP.
According to sources in the jail, the administration had received a letter for a meeting with CM Kejriwal.
“Today, the DIG of Tihar will reply to the letter. The DIG's reply will provide information about security and some dates for the meeting will be suggested. After that, on those dates, if Sanjay Singh and CM Bhagwant Mann wish, they can meet CM Kejriwal,” said the prison source.
CM Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the alleged excise scam. Since March 21, CM Kejriwal has remained in custody, initially under the ED's jurisdiction and subsequently in Tihar Jail.
