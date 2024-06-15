Sanjay Singh tells Delhi MPs: Talk to Centre, Haryana Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 14

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday criticised the BJP and its seven newly-elected MPs in Delhi for failing to secure the city’s rightful water supply.

Singh accused the BJP government in Haryana of withholding water as a political tactic against Delhiites during the scorching summer.

“The people of Delhi have elected all seven BJP MPs. Despite this, the BJP government of Haryana is punishing Delhiites,” said Singh.

He urged the BJP MPs to appeal to the Haryana and Central governments to address the water crisis and meet the Lieutenant-Governor, who he claimed were “missing”.

“We want to tell the BJP government of Haryana that you can take out your enmity with us, but why are you punishing the people of Delhi? There is nothing more virtuous than providing water,” he added. Singh also lambasted the Modi government of being responsible for irregularities in the NEET exam, calling it a “scam”. Singh also addressed the internal strife within the BJP and the RSS.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Rajya Sabha