Sanjay Singh tells Delhi MPs: Talk to Centre, Haryana Govt

New Delhi, June 14
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday criticised the BJP and its seven newly-elected MPs in Delhi for failing to secure the city’s rightful water supply.
Singh accused the BJP government in Haryana of withholding water as a political tactic against Delhiites during the scorching summer.
“The people of Delhi have elected all seven BJP MPs. Despite this, the BJP government of Haryana is punishing Delhiites,” said Singh.
He urged the BJP MPs to appeal to the Haryana and Central governments to address the water crisis and meet the Lieutenant-Governor, who he claimed were “missing”.
“We want to tell the BJP government of Haryana that you can take out your enmity with us, but why are you punishing the people of Delhi? There is nothing more virtuous than providing water,” he added. Singh also lambasted the Modi government of being responsible for irregularities in the NEET exam, calling it a “scam”. Singh also addressed the internal strife within the BJP and the RSS.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS
Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims
IAF plane brings back mortal remains of 45 Indians