Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, April 3

Hours after being released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addressed party workers, taking aim at the BJP. He asserted that the BJP has embraced corrupt leaders and emphasised the need to respond to the party’s actions.

Dressed in a white kurta-pajama with a brown jacket, the RS member walked out of jail and was garlanded by AAP workers. Singh climbed atop his vehicle as his supporters jostled to greet him.

Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case on Tuesday. Before heading to the party office, he visited CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to show solidarity.

During his address, Singh expressed support for Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who are still behind bars. He also sang a revolutionary song penned by Ismat Shahjahan.

Beginning his speech with a tribute to those opposing the authoritarian BJP regime, Singh accused the BJP of imprisoning senior leaders who were serving the nation. He vowed to persist in serving the country despite alleged attempts by the BJP to hinder their efforts through raids and false accusations.

Directing his words at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh affirmed the party’s unity behind Kejriwal, stating that they weren’t demanding Modi’s resignation but rather urging the continuation of essential services like mohalla clinics, electricity and bus services.

He highlighted the ongoing crisis in Manipur, emphasising that the focus should be on fighting rather than celebrating. He assured that Kejriwal would not resign and would continue serving the people of Delhi.

Responding to BJP’s claims that a government cannot operate from jail, Singh referenced the jail manual, which permits the sending of unlimited letters and the attestation of official documents by the jail superintendent.

Concluding his speech, Singh urged party members to view their situation as a call to action, emphasising that it was not a time for celebration but rather a time for perseverance and struggle.

