Sarath Reddy gave Rs 60 crore to BJP, ED took no action: AAP

New Delhi, April 20

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of accepting a bribe of Rs 60 crore from Sarath Reddy, whom the ED in its chargesheet termed the kingpin of the liquor scam case.

AAP leaders don’t trust courts: BJP Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri questioned the AAP’s faith in judiciary

Bidhuri said, “The way AAP leaders have unsuccessfully tried to play the sympathy card regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s diet, shows to what extent they can lie.”

“The AAP leaders do not even trust the courts and instead of giving arguments in the courts, they are trying to gain public’s sympathy by holding press conferences. Their tactics will not have any impact on the public,” he said

Despite verified evidence, the ED did not take any action against BJP leaders but arrested Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia without any evidence. The agency should answer, how Reddy was giving crores of rupees to the BJP from his bank account while he was in its custody, the AAP MP said. The ED conducted more than 500 raids but not even a single penny was recovered from any AAP leaders. Despite this they were arrested, he said.

He said, “Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, in an interview, “misled” the country over the issue. Shah acknowledged that Sarath Reddy donated to the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit.”

He raised questions about the legality of the donations, highlighting the timeline of donations made by Sarath Reddy to the BJP between November 2021 and July 2022. “Sarath Reddy, on getting the liquor contract in Delhi, had donated huge funds to the BJP,” Sanjay Singh said, detailing the donations made by Reddy even after his arrest.

“When Sarath Reddy had confessed to his crime by becoming a government approver on June 2, 2023, why did you (BJP) take Rs 50 crore from him on November 8, 2023? The matter needs to be probed.”

The MP said Reddy donated Rs 3 crore on January 12, 2023, Rs 1.5 crore on July 2, Rs 1.5 crore on July 12 and Rs 5 crore on November 15.

He demanded action against BJP leaders alleging them to be involved in the liquor scam urging a thorough investigation into the matter. “How many BJP people have been arrested so far and how many have been interrogated?” he asked.

