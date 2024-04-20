 Sarath Reddy gave Rs 60 crore to BJP, ED took no action: AAP on liquor scam case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Sarath Reddy gave Rs 60 crore to BJP, ED took no action: AAP on liquor scam case

Sarath Reddy gave Rs 60 crore to BJP, ED took no action: AAP on liquor scam case

Sanjay Singh says Kejriwal, Sisodia and himself, were arrested in the case without any evidence

Sarath Reddy gave Rs 60 crore to BJP, ED took no action: AAP on liquor scam case

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses during a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 20, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 20

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said ED took no action against BJP for taking electoral bonds from an accused in the liquor scam case and asked if there would be two types of law in the country.

At a press conference here, he said AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and himself, were arrested in the liquor scam case "without any evidence".

"Sarath Reddy, whom ED in its charge sheet termed the kingpin of the liquor scam case, gave Rs 60 crore through electoral bonds. But the agency took no action against anyone in this matter," Singh alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from Reddy or BJP on this.

After his arrest in the liquor scam case, Reddy gave Rs 5 crore to BJP on November 15, 2022, as a donation. After six months in jail, Reddy got bail on May 8, 2023, and within the next few days, he gave Rs 50 crore to BJP through electoral bonds, Singh said.

Before his arrest, Reddy donated Rs 5 crore to BJP in parts in 2022, the AAP MP said.

He claimed that soon after the details of the electoral bonds became public on March 21 and it was revealed that BJP took money from Reddy, ED raided Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence.

This so-called scam is "Kamal Chhap liquor scam" and has been done by the biggest party of the country which is completely immersed in it, Singh charged.

He alleged that Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, in an interview, "misled" the country over the issue. "Shah acknowledged that Sarath Reddy donated to the BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit and that if he was accused then he should not have donated money," Singh said.

Despite verified evidence, ED did not take any action against BJP leaders but arrested Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia without any evidence. The agency should answer, how Reddy was giving crores of rupees to BJP from his bank account while he was in its custody, the AAP MP said.

ED conducted more than 500 raids but not even a single penny was recovered from any AAP leaders. Despite this they were arrested, he said  "I want to know if there will be two types of law in this country. Action was taken against the AAP leaders without any evidence and no action was taken for the BJP even after verified proof. This is clearly unjust," Singh said

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Ex-cop’s son, out on bail, shot in Amritsar

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

3-time councillor Hardeep Singh Saini Akali Dal’s pick from Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Spousal maintenance: Support only when wife is unable to sustain herself, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Where are ‘achhe din’: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Ranjit Singh Dhillon is SAD candidate

Move door to door to boost elector turnout, admn tells election officials

Extortion calls: Police seize seven more guns, SSP’s stamp from duo

Where do you stand on pollution, environmentalists ask candidates

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Mohali: Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer in Hoshiarpur, seek action

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor