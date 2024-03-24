Sarna welcomes SAD core panel’s resolution to follow Panthic path

New Delhi, March 23
Paramjit Singh Sarna, who heads the Delhi unit of the Sukhbir Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has welcomed the resolution of the core committee of the party to follow the Sikh (Panthic) path.
He said it was time for the Central Government to honour its commitments, particularly regarding the release of Sikhs who have been incarcerated in jails despite having completed their prison terms.
Sarna said the core committee of SAD had outlined the key issues, policies and principles that would shape the party’s political approach ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The decision underscores SAD’s unwavering commitment to its core values and priorities, he added.
“The message sent by the top leadership through its resolution is crystal clear – our principles stand above politics,” said Sarna. “As representatives of the Khalsa Panth, all minorities, and every Punjabi, we are dedicated to safeguarding their interests and ensuring communal harmony,” he said.
He said the party would provide unwavering support to farmers and farm labourers. “SAD has always been at the forefront of advocating farmers’ rights and will continue to champion their cause. The decisions taken by the SAD core committee sets the stage for a robust campaign in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.
He emphasised that the party’s focus on advocating more powers and genuine autonomy for the states reflected the aspirations of the people it represented.
