Satyawati College to host fashion show

New Delhi: The Student Union of Satyawati College (Evening) is set to host an inter-college fashion show competition, ‘Nazakat: An Elegance Parade’, which is sponsored by Fest Malang ’24, on May 10. The event would commence at 2 pm on the Satyawati College ground. The event promises a captivating display of Indian culture, blending tradition with contemporary styles. Models will grace the runway in regal attire, offering a journey through history. The winning team will receive Rs 10,000.
MAIMS to host E-Summit today
Bizmind, the entrepreneurship cell of Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies (MAIMS), is gearing up to host E-Summit 2024 on May 7 at 1.30 pm in the MAIMS auditorium. The event boasts of an exciting line-up of speakers, including Vivek Samtani, who promises a side-splitting experience with his comedy, and Gaurav Khanna, a renowned English language and personality development trainer. Vandana Tolani, CEO of Convanto, an investment banking and start-up consultation firm, will talk about her journey. TNS
Fee waiver for meritorious students
New Delhi: The School of Open Learning, Delhi University, will provide a 100 per cent fee waiver to students securing 8.5 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) in the 2024-2025 academic session, its director Payal Mago said on Monday. She made the announcement while addressing the 62nd Foundation Day ceremony of the institute. She announced that a call centre would be started to address students’ queries. Additionally, a skill centre would also be made operational, she added. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh attended the event.
