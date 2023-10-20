Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

The Supreme Court has extended till November 6 the interim bail granted to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case.

In an order passed earlier this month, a Bench said it would take up Jain’s petition seeking regular bail on November 6 – the next date of hearing.

While extending the interim bail of the senior AAP leader till October 9, the top court had earlier asked him not to make the pendency of the case before it a ruse to delay the trial proceedings.

Arrested on May 30 last year by the ED, Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The case emanates from a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

