Saxena suspends assistant prof accused of sexual harassment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Saturday approved the suspension of a Delhi government-run medical college’s Assistant Professor facing charges of sexual harassment, Raj Niwas officials said.

A case was registered against the Assistant Professor of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital and a chargesheet was also filed by the police after a 22-year-old MBBS student filed a complaint against him last month.

The officials said, “Although the initiation of disciplinary proceedings in cases like these can only be carried out by the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), which is the competent authority, Saxena, despite lacking authority, invoked the ‘intimidating atmosphere for the women students’ and the ‘unprecedented circumstances where the Chairman of the NCCSA — Chief Minister — is in judicial custody’, and approved the suspension of the accused Assistant Professor Dr Salim Sheikh.”

However, Saxena has noted on file that the initiation and decision on disciplinary proceedings should be undertaken by the NCCSA.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#MBBS #VK Saxena