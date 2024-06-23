Saxena’s intervention sought on vocational trainers’ termination

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

In response to the abrupt termination of services of 594 vocational trainers and coordinators in the Delhi Government’s Education Department, a delegation, led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, met Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena to seek his intervention in the matter.

The delegation, which included BJP MPs and representatives from the Vocational Teachers Welfare Association, expressed its concern over the hardships faced by the affected trainers and coordinators. “The termination has led to acute hardship in their lives, particularly for those who have served the department for 20 to 28 years,” said Sachdeva.

Joining Sachdeva were MoS Harsh Malhotra, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj.

They apprised the L-G of the background and contribution of the vocational trainers and coordinators, who were first engaged in 1988 and 1996, with their service conditions later equated to those of the PGT teachers in 2008.

“The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments never made any effort to regularise these posts, and now their sudden termination has pushed these dedicated workers into economic crisis, especially as they lose their hard-earned gratuity,” Sachdeva remarked.

Sachdeva assured the trainers and coordinators that the BJP would stand by them to ensure that they do not lose their jobs or gratuity.

“The L-G sympathetically heard our concerns and assured us that he would seek an immediate report on the matter,” he added.

