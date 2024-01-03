SC dismisses plea for construction on Yamuna floodplains

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by the Delhi Police seeking permission to construct barracks for its trainees in the floodplains of the Yamuna.

“Why do you want to construct it on the Yamuna floodplains? Steps need to be taken for the environment. Last year the flood water entered the Supreme Court. How can we allow barracks on Yamuna?” a Bench, led by Justice AS Oka, asked while dismissing the petition.

The Delhi Police had moved the top court against an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that dismissed its petition in 2020 on the ground that the project was located right on the floodplains andthus could not be allowed.

The NGT had turned down the submission of the Delhi Police that the Principal Committee, formed to oversee Yamuna rejuvenation, made recommendations in favour of the Delhi Police.

The NGT, in its 2015 order, prohibited any construction activity in the demarcated floodplain and directed the Principal Committee to identify all existing structures on the demarcated floodplain.

“Upon identification, the Principal Committee shall make its recommendations as to which of the structures ought or ought not to be demolished, in the interest of environment and ecology, particularly, if such structures have been raised in an unauthorised and illegal manner,” the NGT said.

