 SC extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in UP over election law violation : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • SC extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in UP over election law violation

SC extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in UP over election law violation

Kejriwal had allegedly made objectionable remarks against BJP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign

SC extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in UP over election law violation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, July 17

The Supreme Court on Monday extended its interim stay on proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case lodged against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the BJP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Kejriwal has moved the apex court against an order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court which had declined to discharge him in the criminal case pending before a trial court at Sultanpur.

In the FIR, Kejriwal has been accused of an offence under section 125 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951, which pertains to promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections.

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh adjourned the matter after noting there was a request to defer the matter by one of the parties.

“Interim order to continue,” the bench said.

Kejriwal had allegedly said, “Joh Congress ko vote dega, mera maanna hoga, desh ke saath gaddari hogi.... Joh Bhajapa (BJP) ko vote dega use khuda bhi maaf nahin karega (Those who will vote for the Congress will be betraying the nation, and God will not forgive those who will vote for the BJP).”

In his plea filed in the apex court, Kejriwal has said the petition raises some important questions of law, including whether a case under section 125 of the Act can be made out without there being any video clip or full transcript of the alleged speech made by the accused.

The plea said it has been alleged that during an election campaign on May 2, 2014 for the Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal had uttered some sentences which amount to commission of offence under section 125 of the Act.

The plea said two days after the alleged utterances by the AAP leader, a complaint was filed in the matter.

Though the said complaint alleged violation of only the Model Code of Conduct, the police instead registered the FIR on the very same day under section 125 RP Act. This was done without any independent inquiry by the police. This clearly shows the “biasness and the action taken post-haste” by the police, the plea submitted.

The plea said it is the petitioner’s case that there is no proof or evidence that he had in fact made such alleged utterance and hence, the very basic foundational evidence to prosecute him is absent in the matter.

It further said, merely mentioning God (Khuda) cannot amount to promoting enmity and hatred between different classes of citizens.

“Alleged utterance by the petitioner does not refer to any particular caste or religion and hence, by no stretch of imagination such an alleged utterance can promote the feeling of enmity or hatred amongst different classes of citizens, it said.

The plea said Kejriwal had not referred to any religion or caste but only a political party and a political party cannot be considered as a class of citizens for the purposes of section 125 of the Act.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Congress #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Family and neighbours of Seema Haider, Pak woman who came to India for her lover, don’t want her to return

2
Chandigarh

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

3
Diaspora

Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers, another razed to ground in Pakistan

4
Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

5
Nation

Ajit Pawar, other Maharashtra NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

7
Nation

Congress will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi: Venugopal

8
Entertainment

R Madhavan at dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in PM Modi's honour, 'I was in complete awe'

9
Punjab

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

10
Punjab

Three brimming dams a worry for BBMB authorities

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu early morning, one dead

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...

Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in HP

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa

26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

The meeting coincides with NDA meeting convened on July 18 i...

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...


Cities

View All

Trial run of web channel to telecast Gurbani next week

Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib: Trial run of web channel next week

Govt offices to open at 9 am

Low enrolment in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, private colleges blame centralised admission

Pungrain godown dacoity: Arhtiya who bought stolen wheat from gang identified

Jandiala Guru residents irked over frequent breach of nullah

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Gang of ATM card thieves busted, 3 members held

Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Yamuna water level rising but not a threat to people in Delhi: Atishi

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

After Congress U-turn, Punjab leaders to shift stance on Delhi ordinance

Yamuna recedes to 205.98m, Arvind Kejriwal meets flood victims

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

CRPF jawans, officers extend helping hand

Balbir Singh Seechewal leads from the front in flood relief

3,910 seek medical aid in flood-hit Jalandhar areas

Admn starts process to plug breach at Gatta Mundi Kasu

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents