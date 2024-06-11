SC gives AAP more time to vacate party office

New Delhi, June 10
The Supreme Court on Monday extended till August 10 the time given to the Aam Aadmi Party to vacate its office built on a plot allotted to the Delhi High Court for expansion of judicial infrastructure in the National Capital. Earlier, the top court had on March 4 ordered the AAP to vacate its office by June 15, 2024.
Acting on the AAP’s plea seeking more time to vacate its office located at 206, Rouse Avenue on Deen dayal Upadhyay Marg, a Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath extended the deadline after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi urged the court to give more time to the party.The Bench made it clear that the AAP will have to hand over the possession of the premises in question on or before August 10.
The top court had asked the AAP to apply to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) for allotment of alternative land in accordance with law.
