SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by four accused challenging the Delhi High Court’s order to frame charges against them during the anti-CAA/NRC protests at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019.

“We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment and, hence, the special leave petition is dismissed,” a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice MM Sundresh said.

The Bench, however, clarified that the observations made in the impugned judgment of the high court would not be treated as observations on merits of the case as evidence was still to be recorded.

“The trial court will independently apply its mind on whether or not the provisions of the relevant sections in which the charges have been framed, stand proved and established,” the top court noted in its May 19 order.

Setting aside the trial court’s order to discharge the accused, the HC had in framed charges against Md Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shahzar Raza Khan, Umar Ahmad, Md Bilal Nadeem, Sharjeel Imam and Chanda Yadav under the IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.