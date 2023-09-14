SC junks plea to lift Delhi cracker ban

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 13

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the Delhi government’s order banning manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital.

“No, we are not going to interfere. Where the government has banned firecrackers, it means complete ban. People’s health is important. If you want to burst firecrackers, go to states where there is no ban,” a Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna told the counsel for BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari who complained that a complete ban had been imposed on firecrackers despite the court allowing bursting of green firecrackers.

As the counsel said being an MP Tiwari was raising his electorates’ voice and the top court has itself allowed bursting of green crackers, the Bench said, “You should make the people understand that they should not burst firecrackers. Even you should not burst firecrackers during victory processions after elections. There are other ways of celebrating the victory.”

Two months before Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that there would be a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi to combat high pollution levels during winter.

The directions included prohibition of online sale of firecrackers ahead of the festival season. A similar blanket ban was put in place in 2021 and 2021 as well.

