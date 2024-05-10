SC orders stay on tree felling in ridge near Delhi University

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 9

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the authorities in the Capital to stop felling of trees in the ridge near Delhi University and maintain status quo there.

The top court was hearing a contempt plea contending that the ridge is the only forested place left in the Capital, and a large number of trees have been felled there by DDA to construct an approach road

A Bench of Justice AS Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan also issued a notice on a contempt of court plea alleging that authorities allowed felling of a large number of trees in the ridge area in violation of the top court’s orders.

The Bench said if it was not satisfied with the explanations given by the authorities, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), it would consider ordering them to replant trees in the ridge.

“Issue notice in both matters. The first respondent is to remain present at the next date of hearing, notice to be served by all modes, including ‘dasti’. Respondents are instructed not to engage in any further tree felling and maintain the status quo regarding the subject properties,” the Bench ordered.

“How can cutting (of trees) be done without the leave of this court?” wondered senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the petitioner.

Rohatgi urged the Bench to examine the role of the Ridge Management Board in Delhi, alleging it had become the “ridge destruction board”.

“One is the central ridge. Another one is the southern ridge. This is the only lung left in Delhi, apart from Lodhi Gardens. If you keep cutting trees just to widen some roads, then…” Rohatgi submitted.

As senior counsel Guru Krishna Kumar suggested that one single Bench should deal with all cases related to the Delhi ridge, Justice Oka said, “The CJI will make the decision. But they can’t take the law into their own hands”.

The Bench directed the DDA Vice-Chairman, Director General of the Central Public Works Department, Director General of Forest and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest of Delhi to remain present before it on May 14

