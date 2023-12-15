SC refuses to entertain Delhi Govt’s plea on bus marshals

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain the Delhi Government’s petition challenging Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena’s decision to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers working as marshals in DTC buses in the national capital.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Delhi Government, to move the Delhi High Court, which shall decide the petition expeditiously.

“All good schemes shoring up the government’s popularity are being stalled. Does this fall under the L-G? How can he stop it?” Singhvi asked.

“But why should we entertain it under Article 32 (of the Constitution)? Let the Delhi High Court deal with it. We have already dealt with constitutional matters (arising out of tussle between the Delhi Government and the L-G for control over bureaucracy).

“The petition seeks re-operationalisation of the bus marshal scheme. In our view, the appropriate remedy would be to approach the High Court…In the event, the petitioner approaches the High Court, it shall take it up expeditiously,” the CJI said.

The L-G had on October 27 approved a proposal to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers from November 1 and directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to consider recruiting the civil defence volunteers whose services were terminated as Home Guards.

The Chief Minister had asked Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to appoint civil defence volunteers as Home Guards and depute them as bus marshals.

The Delhi Government and the L-G have been at loggerheads over a host of issues and Saxena’s decision was the latest one that has led to litigation.

