SC refuses to halt work of Delhi Metro Phase-IV

New Delhi, April 17
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay construction work of Phase-IV of Delhi Metro saying any interference would result in huge escalation of cost.
The Phase-IV of Delhi Metro is planned to have six corridors — Aerocity to Tughlakabad, Inderlok to Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block, Mukundpur to Maujpur, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram, and Rithala to Bawana and Narela.
A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai noted that there was provision for planting of uprooted trees.
Noting that concern for the environment was an important aspect, the Bench, however, said developmental works such as Metro rail, which will cater to millions of people and reduce carbon emissions as the number of vehicles on road would be reduced, can’t be ignored.
While hearing a PIL against the Metro construction work, the top court asked Delhi Metro to be careful in future planning of further phases.
