SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

New Delhi, August 2

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay protests organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Delhi-NCR against communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh even as it ordered enhanced deployment of forces in sensitive areas and installation of CCTV cameras to ensure there was no violence or hate speech.

Six persons, including two home guards, were killed in the communal clashes that broke out in Nuh after a mob tried to stop a VHP procession on July 31. Incidents of violence and arson have also been reported from Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram.

Senior advocate CU Singh, representing journalist Shaheen Abdullah, said 23 demonstrations have been announced by VHP and Bajrang Dal in the National Capital Region (NCR) and raised concerns over hate speech being delivered in them.

“We hope and trust that the state governments and the police will ensure that there are no hate speeches against any community and there is no violence or damage to properties. Wherever required, adequate police force or paramilitary forces will be deployed,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said.

Noting that the authorities needed to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s earlier directions to deal with hate speech, the Bench said wherever required, the authorities shall use CCTV cameras or make video recordings in all sensitive areas and preserve the footage.

It asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Centre, to immediately get in touch with the authorities and ensure no further untoward incident took place. As Raju sought time to seek instructions, the Bench posted the matter for Friday.

“We are not going this way or that way… Law and order is a policing issue, which must be taken care of. Let them take action as per law so that there is no violence, hate speech or law and order issues. Deploy additional police force and install CCTV cameras,” the Bench observed. The ASG agreed that the authorities were bound by the top court’s directions to deal with hate speech.

“There cannot be any quarrel that hate speeches vitiate the atmosphere. Mr Raju, please ensure there is compliance with our earlier order.... Please ensure that authorities have to ensure there is no violence or hate speeches,” Justice Khanna told the ASG.

Petitioner’s contention

The petitioner submitted that there had been a call for a large number of protests in the NCR and that there were concerns over hate speech being delivered calling for the genocide of one community.

