SC seeks Centre's reply over HC order staying notice to Rapido, Uber

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond to the Delhi Government’s petition challenging a high court order staying a notice to bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber and allowing them to operate till the final policy was notified.

“Let the copy of both petitions be served upon the Solicitor General so that views of the Union of India can be taken into account. List on Monday,” a Vacation Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose said.

On behalf of the state government, senior advocate Manish Vashisht said the high court’s decision to stay the government’s notice till the final policy is notified is like virtually allowing the writ petition by Rapido.

On May 26, the HC had directed that no coercive action should be taken against the bike-taxi aggregator till the final policy was notified. It had also issued a notice to the government on Rapido’s plea challenging a law that excluded two-wheelers from being registered as transport vehicles.

Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, which runs Rapido, contended before the HC that the Delhi Government’s order directing it to immediately stop non-transport two-wheelers from carrying passengers on hire-and-reward or for commercial purposes was passed without any reason or rationale.

“MoRTH Guidelines expressly allowed vehicle pooling in non-transport vehicles in furtherance of the central and state governments’ objective of reducing traffic congestion and automobile pollution and achieving effective asset utilisation unless it is prohibited by the state government,” the plea said.

It also said a blanket ban on the petitioner’s services impacts the lives and livelihood of a huge number of vehicle owners and riders as well as a substantial number of daily commuters.

In a public notice issued earlier this year, the government had cautioned bike-taxis against plying in Delhi and warned that violations would make aggregators liable for a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.