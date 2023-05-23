SC to hear former minister’s bail plea on May 26

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on May 26 former Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in a money laundering case.

Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate, Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The case emanates from a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose agreed to list Jain’s bail plea for hearing on May 26 after senior counsel Abhishek Singhvi, representing Jain, mentioned it for urgent listing on health grounds.

On May 18, the top court had issued a notice to the ED on Jain’s bail plea and granted him liberty to move the vacation Bench for relief.

Suffering from several ailments, Jain has lost 35 kg and has been reduced to a skeleton, Singhvi submitted during the last hearing.

Jain has challenged the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the money laundering case.