SC to hear Satyendar’s bail plea in money laundering case today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

The Supreme Court will on Monday take up senior AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain’s bail plea in a money laundering case.

A Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna will continue the hearing on the bail petitions of Jain and co-accused Ankush Jain who was on September 25 granted a four-week interim bail on medical grounds as his child had to undergo a surgery.

While extending the interim bail of the senior AAP leader till October 9, the top court had on the last date of hearing asked him not to make the pendency of the case before it a ruse to delay the trial proceedings.

Arrested on May 30 last year by the ED, Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The case emanates from a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Satyendar Kumar Jain has challenged the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the money laundering case.

The apex court had on May 26 granted a six-week interim bail to Jain on medical grounds. Since then it has been extended several times.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain in the money laundering case, noting the witnesses’ claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime. The high court had said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence. He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

