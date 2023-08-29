Scam while investigating a scam: AAP takes dig at ED; urges SC to shut it down

PTI

New Delhi, August 29

The AAP on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to shut down the Enforcement Directorate after the CBI booked an assistant director with the federal agency on bribery charges.

The CBI registered an FIR against ED Assistant Director Pawan Khatri in connection with an alleged bribery of Rs 5 crore by liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall to evade action in the Delhi excise policy scam case, officials said.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the “so-called” excise policy scam for the last one year.

“ED has been changing its statements over the scam. Sometimes, they say it is a scam of Rs 100 crore, and sometimes they say it is a scam of Rs 1,000 crore. They have failed to find any money trail in the case,” he alleged.

“ED is ‘extortion’ department. In the name of investigation of the alleged excise scam, they are extorting money. This department is used for breaking MLAs in various parts of the country. This is a department of hooliganism. The Supreme Court should immediately close it. In the investigation of a scam, a scam is happening,” he said.

Singh also demanded a probe into who all got the share of the bribe amount.

“There should be an investigation on who all got a share of this money. They have license from the government to carry out extortion. The ED should be shut down,” he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at six locations on the premises of the accused after the registration of the FIR, officials said.

According to sources, neither of the accused ED officers were part of the excise scam case probe, but during the searches, materials related to the case were recovered from them.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court